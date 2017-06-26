AN OXFORD school was on lockdown this afternoon after a member of the public reported an attack nearby.

At around 4pm tennis club students and those in detention were taken to a safe location and their families were called to come and collect them.

But teachers at St Gregory the Great School want to reassure parents that they received the all clear from the police, just 45 minutes after they enforced the lockdown.

Vice principal Dr Rodger Caseby said: "In these circumstances we take all the pupils togeher in a location of safety.

"We contacted their parents about what was happening and arranged for them to be picked up or get permission for them to be sent home on the minibus.

"It appeared to us that a member of the public thought someone had been stabbed and then a number of police officers appeared by the school.

"About 45 minutes after we went into lock down we received the all clear from police."

Holly Claydon-Bevan, a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, confirmed they had been called to an incident at 4.07pm this afternoon.

She said: "We were called this afternoon to reports of an assault in an alleyway near to Florence Park on Cowley Road, Oxford.

"Officers were in attendance.

"There have been no injuries reported."

An investigation remains ongoing and members of the public with information are urged to come forward and contact police on 101, quoting incident reference 1071 of 26 June.