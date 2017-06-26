AN Oxford poet has been honoured with a national award by the Indian Government for promoting Hindi literature abroad.

Dr Padmesh Gupta, who is also the director of Oxford Business College, was given the Padmabhushan Moturi Satyanarayana award from the President of India last month.

It recognises his commitment to promoting and propagating his native Hindi with poetry he has published.

He was given the award at a special ceremony at the Sevi Samman Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India in New Delhi, on May 30.

The father-of-one said: "It was a great honour when I found out I had been nominated for the award.

"It is one of the biggest awards in India.

"I cannot say I was shocked. It was a surprise because I did not know about it in advance, but I feel that I deserve it.

"It recognises a contribution to Indian literature."

Dr Gupta grew up in Lucknow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where his father –also a poet –was the mayor on three occasions.

He moved to the UK in 1985 and lives in central Oxford, having moved to the city in 2006.

One of his best known poems is about the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Dr Gupta said: "My poetry touches base with simpler life and smaller incidents, which I pick up on. Every day inspires me.

"The Berlin Wall poem came to me when I was visiting a friend in Birmingham and they had a small brick.

"She said that when the Berlin Wall came down she was in Berlin and she brought the brick back as a souvenir.

"That is how I got inspired."

This national award was presented to Dr Gupta in recognition for his outstanding contribution towards Hindi literature abroad and also his literary writings at a special ceremony attended by some of India’s leading dignitaries.

The occasion has also marked the launch in New Delhi of his latest book, ‘a collection of poems titled,’Pravasi Putr’ by world renowned Kathak dancer Sonal Mansingh and well-known writer, politician and former diplomat and politician Pavan K Varma.

A further surprise presentation and celebration of his achievements awaited Dr Gupta at the Governor House of Lucknow with the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, and the deputy chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, which was attended by more than 200 people.