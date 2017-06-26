TWO men have been arrested after a man suffered a cut to his face during a 'nasty assault' in a pub.

Thames Valley Police said they were called at 12.40am on Sunday to Banbury Cross Pub in Butchers Row.

They said a 25-year-old man had been cut in the face, which they believed had been caused by a glass.

The man is currently receiving treatment in hospital and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

Police said the suspects have been described as two white males.

One of them was 6ft tall, wearing a white top and shorts and the other male was described as wearing a black top.

A 23-year-old man from Banbury and a 25-year-old man from Bicester were arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

They have been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Anneliese Palfrey said: "This was a nasty assault which has left a man with a serious facial injury.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward, in order to assist with the investigation.

"If you have any information, please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170185470."