CLADDING recently installed on two of Oxford's five tower blocks has failed government fire safety tests following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Rain-screen cladding on Evenlode and Windrush Towers - shown in these pictures at various stages of their overhaul - an aluminium composite called Vitrobond, has been identified as a fire risk after samples were sent for testing.

Oxford City Council has said that contractors Fortem will replace the cladding on both blocks in Blackbird Leys in the coming weeks.

But despite calls from residents to evacuate the buildings, the city council insisted it was 'not necessary' to move people out of their homes in the interim.

Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, said: "Tenants’ safety is our top concern and we will not compromise on safety standards.

"We have been working with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who have been involved in the design of the fire safety arrangements in the blocks.

"They completed a review of these arrangements and site inspections today, and confirmed that the fire safety measures in place are satisfactory.

"As a result I confirm that it is not necessary to evacuate the towers. We’re arranging for the work to begin removing the cladding to start as soon as possible."

Yesterday it was revealed that samples from 60 high-rise tower blocks in 25 local authority areas had failed combustibility tests by the Building Research Establishment.

It followed fears that the cladding used at Grenfell Tower contributed to the rapid spread of the fire in West London, in which at least 79 people died in the ensuing inferno.

More to follow.