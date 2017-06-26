POTTERHEADS whizzed their way over to the tourist HQ of Experience Oxfordshire yesterday for a special milestone anniversary.

The Oxford Visitor Information Centre was magically transformed into a Harry Potter-themed haven for the first book’s 20th anniversary.

There was a host of wands, wizardry and wonder in store for the visitors eager to take a peak at all things J K Rowling and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Experience Oxfordshire customer services development manager Vanessa Allen said: “Our visitors love Oxford’s connections with Harry Potter, so we thoroughly enjoyed transforming the Visitor Information Centre into the ‘Ministry of Muggle Enquiries & Activities’ for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“The Visitor Information Centre is the first-stop to ask for information about the local attractions, and the new centre has attracted great attention all day.”

Staff rolled up their sleeves to get stuck in and were dressed up in their wizarding regalia.

Visitors were invited to the centre to put forward their own wizardly suggestions of what the Potter-themed centre could be called for the day.

The winning entry scooped two tickets for the centre’s Harry Highlights Tour.

A special tour was held at 1.45pm yesterday for those eager to see locations such as New College and the Divinity School, where the film adaptations were shot.

Experience Oxfordshire is celebrating the first book’s anniversary in line with Visit Britain’s Year of the Literary Heroes initiative.