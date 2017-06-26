LEADING business organisations are calling on the Government to push ahead with major infrastructure projects despite the hung parliament and uncertainty of Brexit.

National Infrastructure Commission head Lord Adonis is joining forces with the Confederation of British Industry, British Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses to press for progress regarding decisions on key initiatives.

Lord Adonis, a former Oxford city councillor, said: “Britain’s historic weakness has been to under-invest in infrastructure, and to adopt a stop-go approach even where decisions are taken in principle.

“Nothing symbolises this more than the long-running saga of Heathrow airport.

“A third runway was agreed in principle 14 years ago but there has still not been a firm decision to proceed.

“There’s no point saying Britain is open to the world if you can’t get to and from the rest of the world because Heathrow is full.

“Brexit and the hung parliament must not lead to dither and delay on the key infrastructure challenges facing the country.

“We need to press on with decisions on Heathrow, HS2 to the North of England, new electricity generating capacity, and radical improvements to digital communications, to underpin jobs and economic growth.”

Last year Lord Adonis said creating a new rail link between Oxford and Cambridge would be a priority.

He said it would benefit Oxford, Cambridge and towns along the route such as Bicester and Milton Keynes.

He said at the time that the 67 miles between Oxford and Cambridge could be England’s Silicon Valley, but ‘it lacked the transport and housing infrastructure needed, despite its world-class universities and some individually thriving towns and cities’.