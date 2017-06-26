THE Edinburgh Fringe has launched the careers of some of our best loved comedians and actors – think Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Frank Skinner and Emma Thompson.

Even performing at the festival is considered a privilege and this year pupils from St Edward's School in Oxford will be there for the sixth year running.

But while it has brought some talented performers to the nation's attention it also holds much value for pupils such as the sixth formers from Teddies who will be there in August.

The school believes it not only gives pupils an amazing opportunity to develop their artistic potential, but also enhances other skills such as leadership.

This year's group will perform Scenes From Punk Rock, and are coming to the end of their final preparations after three terms of hard work.

Emily Smart, who is directing the play, said she was delighted to have been given the opportunity.

The 17-year-old said: "This is my first time doing the Fringe.

It is one of the most fantastic festivals of theatre and to have our name there and take a group of school pupils who all have a great passion for drama I think is a real privilege.

"We have all seized it really and we are grateful.

"Directing is definitely a career path I’d like to venture down in my future so this has allowed me to pursue that at a really young age.

"I do not feel many schools would let a 17-year-old direct a play."

The play may be performed by a group of sixth formers but that has not diluted its hard-hitting subject matter.

The play follows schoolboy William Carlisle as his life spirals out of control, eventually culminating in him bringing a gun to school and shooting and killed three of his friends.

Emily said: "It is based on the Columbine High School massacre so it is not a very cheery subject but it is quite meaty and gritty.

"I read a lot of plays before I decided on this one.

"We felt quite a lot of the issues such as love and friendships were really relatable, except for the shooting incident which was a bit different."

Working with a group of classmates has brought challenges for Emily as a director, but it is these challenges which have helped her develop new skills .

She said: "At the start I thought I will just sit and tell them to do this this and that, but it has snowballed quite a lot and I did not quite realise how big a job it was going to be.

"I did not realise how beneficial it was going to be for me in terms of tech, publicity, and just having to organise a group of eight other people in my peer group which is quite difficult really.

"Sometimes when you are the same age as someone it can be quite hard.

"The best part is seeing a play come to life on stage.

"We have really been in it right from the beginning. "We all love drama and we have all wanted to do something like this.

"The fact I am now directing something and giving them the opportunity to perform is amazing and seeing it come alive right in the studio is fantastic."

Her comments were echoed by technical director, Nellie Bates, who said: "I really can’t wait to get to Edinburgh.

"It’s been a fantastic process seeing the show come together.

"Apart from performing our show, I’m really looking forward to the huge range of drama I’ll be able to see at the Fringe."

Harry Whatoff, who is also performing, added: "I’ve been to the Fringe as a visitor so it will be great to be there as a performer.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing as much as I can.

"When I was there before, I saw a piece of improvised theatre based on Sherlock Holmes – the audience pulled prompts out of a hat and the cast created brilliant, very funny theatre on the spot."

The Fringe is just a small part of St Edward's huge focus on arts and drama, including a 10-year partnership with The North Wall Arts Centre, which shares its site with the school in North Oxford.

The centre contains a drama studio where pupils can rehears and they regularly perform plays on its main stage.

Stephen Jones, the school's warden, said: "It’s an absolute joy to see our pupils perform at the Fringe – they get so much out of it. "At School, they’re pretty much guaranteed an audience as families and friends always flock to their shows.

"At the Fringe, they have to get out there and drum up an audience, and I must say, our pupils are very creative buskers.

"One year, an imaginary cricket game, taking up a vast amount of space on the Mile, drew huge crowds, with people cheering in all the right places.

"It was great fun – and the show was a sell-out. I’m sure Punk Rock will do just as well – it’s a punchy play, brilliantly directed by Emily, and I can’t wait to see it at the Fringe.’