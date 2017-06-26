A TENTH person has been arrested after a man was killed in a Blackbird Leys alleyway.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found with serious injuries on June 1 after an alleged attack by a gang of men in Jourdain Road.

He was taken to hospital and later died, and five people have since been charged with his murder.

A 25-year old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday.

He has since been released under investigation.

It follows four other arrests in recent weeks, including a 32-year old man from Oxford arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday.

He was released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on July 6.

On June 14 a 31-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released under investigation.

On June 13 a 63-year-old man from Oxford, and a 56-year-old woman from Oxford were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released under investigation.

The men charged with murder are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons is also charged with murder.