MORE than 600 yoga fans gathered at a park near Wallingford for a weekend of stretching, music and meditation.

For the third year running the Om & Bass Yoga, Dance and Well-Being Festival was held at Braziers Park, Ipsden.

Braziers Park was founded in 1950 as an educational trust and is run as a residential college.

Organiser Rachel Cox, 35, from Oxford, said she was delighted with the latest festival, which started on Friday and finished on Sunday.

She teaches yoga classes in East Oxford, Eynsham, Abingdon and Wheatley.

Ms Cox said: “This all started three years ago when 130 people came along to celebrate the summer solstice.

“Last year we called it Om & Bass and it has really taken off.

“People are able to camp on site and full weekend tickets cost £65.

“We had about 50 different teachers all doing different things, including yoga, martial arts meditation and breathing workshops.”

Ms Cox said the Om & Bass festival was an ‘alcohol-free event.

She added: “People are up doing their yoga routines at 7am so it wouldn’t really work if there was alcohol involved.”

Yoga instructor Elly Tiburcio, from Oxford, said: “Everyone at the festival had a great time and the weather was good all weekend.”

Ms Cox, who lives with fiancee Lewis Cutler, a social worker, said it was possible the festival could expand again next year.

She added: “I think it’s possible it could grow to 1,000 people next year but I wouldn’t want it to go any larger than that.”

Following the festival Ms Cox is heading to Goa in India for a month of ‘rejuvenation’ which will include lots of yoga sessions.

Braziers Park is also the home of Wood Festival, an eco-friendly music festival which took place in May.