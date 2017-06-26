PERFECT weather greeted visitors at Blenheim Palace Flower Show as they enjoyed colourful blooms and rich floral scents.

Hundreds of people enjoyed warm sunshine for most of the three-day event, held within the grounds of the stately home in Woodstock over the weekend, with just a sprinkling of rain on Sunday.

Exhibitors said the weather was just right for the annual show, now in its fifth year.

Mike Clare, of Potash Nursery, Suffolk, was one of 40 planters and growers showing off their horticultural talents in the Grand Floral Pavilion.

Mr Clare, who won a gold medal for his display of fuchsias, said: “We’ve had really good weather. If it had been as hot as it was last week, then the plants wouldn’t have made it.

“The hot weather also means fewer people come to these events, because it’s just too warm.”

The flower show, which was opened by gardener and TV celebrity Alan Titchmarsh, attracted a wide range of people, from young families to pensioners.

Although many wanted to see the gardening stalls, including plants, furniture and tools, others were attracted by the food and drink pavilion, as well as shopping opportunities, including art and jewellery.

Clair and Robin Hall, of Long Hanborough, were some of the many people who left the show laden with goods for their own gardens.

Mrs Hall said: “We’ve had a brilliant day. We’ve spent a lot because we have a few gaps in our garden which we need to fill.”

Many others soaked up the atmosphere, which included entertainment from White Crane Martial Arts, whose members travelled from Brighton to perform their Chinese lion dance.

Another highlight included a hive full of bees, transported to Blenheim by car, as part of The Oxfordshire Beekeepers Association display.

As well as Mr Titchmarsh, the flower show – sponsored by The Oxford Times – also played host to Nick Bailey, who presents BBC Gardeners’ World, and eight-times Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner Jim Buttress, who judged the exhibits on Friday.