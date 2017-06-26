FIREFIGHTERS were called to a flat fire in East Oxford after a microwave was left unattended.

Neighbours called 999 when the fire alarm was sounded from a first floor flat in Iffley Road at 1.10am on Saturday.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the flat and believe the fire started inside the microwave oven.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said the resident was not in the flat when crews arrived.

Incident commander watch manager Ricky Thomas said: "This incident has highlighted the danger of leaving cooking unattended due to distraction.

"I would urge the public to review the condition of their electrical appliances in relation to any signs of build-up of old food products, wear and replace if necessary.

"Fortunately, on this occasion the resident had a working smoke alarm in his flat, which alerted his neighbours thus allowing plenty of time for emergency evacuation procedures to be put into place."