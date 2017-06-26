DISRUPTION to trains in and out of Oxford is easing as National Rail says to expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

It said a signalling failure was to blame for the early morning delays and some trains have been cancelled, whilst others delayed by almost an hour throughout the morning.

Services affected include Chiltern Railways between Oxford and London Marylebone, and Great Western Railway between Oxford and London Paddington.

Engineers are on site and the rail provider is expecting to fix the problem by 9am.