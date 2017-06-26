DISRUPTION to trains in and out of Oxford is back to normal after a fault meant services were delayed up to 50 minutes.

National Rail said a signalling failure was to blame for the early morning delays and some trains were cancelled, whilst others were delayed.

Services affected included Chiltern Railways between Oxford and London Marylebone, and Great Western Railway between Oxford and London Paddington.

Engineers have now fixed the problem and services are expected to return to normal.