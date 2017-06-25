CLASSIC aircraft, cars and military vehicles drew thousands of people to the annual Flywheel Festival in Bicester at the weekend.

Petrolheads young and old flocked to the former RAF Bicester site for the two-day festival to see fighter planes soar over Bicester Heritage, along with tanks and other military vehicles used in the Second World War patrolling the grounds.

Thousands of classic cars were also lined up on the site, while people marvelled at the various air shows, combat reenactments and live music.

The sun shone at the former RAF bomber station through Saturday and Sunday and visitors praised organisers of the festival for offering ‘something for everyone’.

John Hadfield, 69, from Thame, attended the event with fellow members of the Oxfordshire Home Guard Living History Group which showed visitors equipment used by soldiers during the Second World War.

Members of the guard reenacted training regimes in a Dad’s Army-style show by charging at targets with a drawing of Adolf Hitler on them.

Mr Hadfield, along with others, talked to visitors about the weapons soldiers used, as well as the lifestyle they had.

He said: “We have done every [Flywheel] show. This is the third and we generally feel this has been the best show so far, we are very impressed.

"It’s just wonderful. The weather has been good too.”

Elsewhere on the site, drivers hopped in Edwardian 'Monsters', vintage Bentleys and iconic Mans Jaguars and took to the track to show off their skills. Overhead, the skies were scattered with Spitfires, the Great War Display Team dogfight and nine Tiger Moths.

Lionel Walker, 61, who displayed his 1944 Willys MB Jeep with friend Barry Winkworth, 68, both from Aylesbury, said the reaction from visitors had been ‘amazing’. He added: “It’s a brilliant event.”