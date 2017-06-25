THE ARMED forces were honoured at the annual Bicester Carnival as charities and community groups came together to celebrate the town's rich military history.

This year’s event was a sunnier affair compared to last year's wash-out, as people of all ages lined the streets to watch the famous parade.

The theme for Saturday carnival was ‘health’, in line with the town’s status as an NHS Healthy Town, and a number of groups dressed up and made props to promote healthy living.

Among those who attended the event, which coincided with Armed Forces Day, was father-of-two Chris Hendry who settled in the town after being posted there during his time in the army.

Mr Hendry, 27, served in the army for seven years and was part of the 23 Pioneer Regiment as a private at St David’s Barracks before it was disbanded two years ago.

Attending the event with his partner Hannah, son Aaron, four, and daughter Carly, three. Mr Hendry said: “It was a great day. It was a great turnout from the town.

“I’m ex-army myself and I go every year and meet up with old work colleagues.”

Some of those taking part in this year’s parade included the 1st Bicester intrepid Scout group, Bicester Elite Cheer United and the Air Cadets marching band taking pride of place at the front.

A flag-raising ceremony in Bicester on Friday saluted service personnel living in the town, to coincide with Armed Forces Day. It sees communities nationwide come together to thank the men and women of the armed forces who keep the country safe.

The town council raised the flag outside Garth Park offices.