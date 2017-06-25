ORGANISERS said this year’s FloFest was the ‘best by far’ as hundreds of people returned to the extravaganza in Florence Park.

Live music, performers, and food and drinks supplied by people across Oxford were on offer while revellers basked in the sunshine on Saturday afternoon,

This year’s event also featured new stages, acts and a large dose of community spirit.

Organiser Alan Brown said: “It was amazing. We had the day when the weather was good and everyone came together wonderfully.

“There was new stage, a literary stage, with performances from local authors and poets.

“It was the best one yet by far."

Mr Brown said this year’s FloFest, its fourth one to date, had ‘much more of a community vibe’ than previous ones.

He also said members of the community bringing their own specialist skills and knowledge ensured the festival was well organised.

On the main stage on Saturday, there was a performance from Osprey and Co as well as Papa Nui, while those in dancing mood were treated to a silent disco.

The variety stage returned, curated by community champion Rob Early who presented a number of community acts.

There was an open air food court including food stands from Taste Tibet and OMG Burgers among others, with Florence Park Road pub The Jolly Postboys supplying liquid refreshments.