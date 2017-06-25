A FAMILY have appealed to find a missing woman who is believed to have travelled to Oxford.

Shona Priestly was last seen at an address in Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh, on Friday morning and has not been in touch with family or friends since.

The 35-year-old is described as white, about five ft tall, of slim build, with light blonde hair which is usually tied in a bun.

She has a distinctive tattoo of a name and flowers on one hand.

Ms Priestly was last seen wearing a black full length dress with white flowers and black shoes which tie at the ankle.

Her family told the Oxford Mail they did not know why Ms Priestly would travel to Oxford, but said her registration plate alerted police which suggested her dark blue Hyundai Matrix had entered the city.

Her brother-in-law Dan Waters, who is the nearest family member in Derby, said: "We do not really know why she has gone down to Oxford. It's come out of the blue."

Police have urged any members of the public who may have information to contact them. It is believed Ms Priestly is vulnerable.

Inspector Grant McCulloch of Craigmillar Police Station said: "Shona has health concerns and we're growing increasingly concerned for her welfare given that she has been missing overnight."

"Anyone who may have seen a woman matching Shona's description since this time, or has any information that can help us trace her, is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3318 of June 23.