A WOMAN has been found safe and well after going missing for several days.

Shona Priestly was last seen at an address in Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh, on Friday morning and had not been in touch with family or friends until today.

Her family issued an urgent appeal to find her, after it was believed her car had been spotted in Oxford.

Thankfully, Ms Priestly was found safe and well in Leeds today.

Her family told the Oxford Mail they did not know why Ms Priestly would travel to Oxford, but said her registration plate alerted police which suggested her dark blue Hyundai Matrix had entered the city.

Her brother-in-law Dan Waters, who is the nearest family member in Derby, said: "We do not really know why she has gone down to Oxford. It's come out of the blue."

Police had urged any members of the public who may have information to contact them. It is believed Ms Priestly is vulnerable.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning that Ms Priestly had be found safe and well.