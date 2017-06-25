A HUGE rainbow was seen over North Oxford at the weekend - but there wasn’t a drop of rain in sight.

An explosion of colour saw hundreds of people young and old crossing the finish line at Helen and Douglas House’s Rainbow Run in Cutteslowe Park on Saturday.

Families were showered in powdered paint as they completed the 3km fun run to raise cash for the hospice, which cares for terminally-ill children and young adults.

It is hoped thousands of pounds will be raised for the Headington-based charity, which saw about 750 people participate from 11am.

Hannah Barrett, events manager for Helen and Douglas House, said the annual run, now in its fourth year, was ‘absolutely fantastic’.

She added: “It was really well supported by members of the public, family and friends of the hospice as well.

“It was lovely to see so many take part. It was nice and warm and sunny too.

“The run is absolutely crucial as each year we have to raised £5.5million for the hospice to continue. Events like this are a fundamental part of our fundraising through sponsorship.”

Ms Barrett said the hospice had asked for every participant to bring in a minimum of £30 in sponsorship money.

The events manager thanked staff and volunteers from the charity, adding: ‘Without our volunteers supporting us now and beforehand we could not do the job. I also give a big thank you to all the staff as well.”

Participants ran through the North Oxford park, with some pushing wheelchairs and buggies across the course. Among those taking part in the race was Ruben Edeso from Marcham who pushed around his nine-year-old son William in a buggy.

After being pelted with paint at the finished, he said the reason he had taken part in the run was because of the work the charity does.

He added: “It’s great fun. It’s a good distance for kids.”

Sonia Francis, who lives in the city centre of Oxford, completed the course with nine-year-old daughter Anoushka. Mrs Francis said: “It’s brilliant fun. We hope to do it next year.” Annoushka added: “I ran all the way round and came in before mummy.”

Also covered in paint were members of Team Thomas. Cath and Richard Laurie from Langford, Bicester, have inspired hundreds of people to raise money after their son passed away in February 2014.

The youngster died aged nine from a rare genetic condition called Cockayne syndrome, which causes premature ageing. He died at Helen and Douglas House in East Oxford.