OWNERS of Hotpoint fridges in Oxfordshire are urged to check their appliances after police revealed the Grenfell Tower fire started in a faulty fridge-freezer manufactured by the company.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue took to social media to direct the county's residents to information about certain models of Hotpoint fridge-freezer.

The Government has launched an examination of the appliance in question to see if any further action needs to be taken.

In a statement on its website, Hotpoint urged owners of the fridge-freezer model in question to make contact.

The statement read: "We have been made aware that the recent fire at Grenfell Tower in West London may have originated in a Hotpoint branded fridge freezer, manufactured between March 2006 and July 2009, model numbers FF175BP (white) and FF175BG (graphite)."

A total of 79 people are feared dead after the blaze destroyed 151 homes in the Kensington tower block.

The Metropolitan Police have said manslaughter, health and safety, and fire safety charges will be considered.

On Friday, a major evacuation took place at a London housing estate over fire safety fears which arose as a result of the disaster.

Some 800 households in five tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate in Camden were moved to temporary accommodation after firefighters said they could not guarantee the safety of the buildings, council leader Georgia Gould said.

For more information go to bit.ly/2rNNXse. For information from the Government visit socsi.in/c4NxH