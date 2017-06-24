RADIOHEAD frontman Thom Yorke told Prime Minister Theresa May to "shut the door on the way out" as political statements dominated the first day of music at Glastonbury.

The singer repeatedly recited Mrs May's "strong and stable" election slogan during the Oxfordshire band's headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

He chanted the phrase during a rendition of Myxomatosis and later muttered: "See you later, Theresa, shut the door on the way out."

At one point the crowd broke into chanting "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

Radiohead's appearance marked 20 years since the band's heavily criticised 1997 show at the Somerset festival and the release of hit album OK Computer.

Their return prompted mixed political reactions from the crowd as some festival-goers held up banners in protest against the group's decision to perform in Tel Aviv.

While some waved Palestinian flags, one banner read: "Israel is an apartheid state. Radiohead, don't play there."

But the British rockers proved a hit with the audience, and they delighted fans with nostalgic renditions of hit tracks No Surprises, Creep and Karma Police.

The band also treated fans to renditions of Street Spirit, Exit Music (For A Film) and Fake Plastic Trees.

Earlier in the day, Hollywood star Johnny Depp apologised for joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump.

The Hollywood actor courted controversy on Thursday night at Cineramageddon – a drive-in cinema on the Somerset site.