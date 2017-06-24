RUNNERS made their way through Witney to kick off LibFest - the annual event held in memory of Liberty Baker.

Hundreds of people took part in the LibFest Fun Run this morning, which sees runners taking on a five-kilometre course around the town before the music festival gets underway on The Leys.

LibFest has been held since 2015 to remember 14-year-old Liberty Baker, who died after being hit by a car while walking to school.

Thousands of people are expected to take to The Leys over the course of the day to mark the event's third year.

Liberty’s father Paul Baker said he hoped this year’s festival would be better than ever.

He added: “We’re really pleased it’s happening again.

“When we first started LibFest we didn’t have a clue what to expect or how it was all going to go and we’ve just been absolutely amazed with the support.

“Even last year, when there was monsoon-like rain on the day of the festival, we were gobsmacked by the amount of people there.

“Now LibFest is among Witney’s main summer events and has become a real part of the town’s calendar.”