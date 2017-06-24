HANG up your bag, take the register, then water the spinach – school days here will never be the same again.

In a growing campaign to help pupils learn about their food and eat healthily, Fitzwaryn special school in Wantage last week officially opened its new greenhouse.

The 'cultivation classroom', which cost £24,000 to build, allows students to grow their own fruit, veg and herbs while learning biology, geography and basic life skills.

Construction was completed earlier this year and on Thursday the budding farmers officially opened their new greenhouse at a small ceremony.

Frederic Barr, 19, said: "It was great to see lots of people who had helped us get equipment and plants."

Elliott Carr, 18, added: "I enjoyed the opening because we were able to show the visitors the things we grow to eat."

The greenhouse adds to an existing polytunnel and outdoor raised beds in the school's horticulture area.

Teaching assistant Jo Little, who has championed the project, said: "The children have really benefitted from the development of the horticulture area.

"It has given them the opportunity to grow and eat their own vegetables.

"They all enjoy watering and weeding and are gaining a good understanding of what is involved in caring for plants."

All 92 children at the Denchworth Road school, aged from three up to 19, will get to make use of the new polytunnel and dome and even helped design them.

Teachers decided to create the new garden classroom after the raised beds they installed for sixth formers last year to do a bit of gardening proved a hit.

Now the students themselves will get to help choose what they grow in their new classroom – and they were more than happy to tell the guests all about it.

Many students said they enjoyed showing visitors around on Thursday and talking about what they had been growing.

The schools is even looking at growing tropical flowers to sell and raise a few extra funds.

Teachers hope the project will promote healthy living while teaching about sustainability and self-sufficiency, but it will also be used to teach literacy, maths, science, art, technology, geography and citizenship.

Just being outside in the fresh air and sunshine is said to boost energy levels.

The project could also give students employment skills and help them find a job after school.