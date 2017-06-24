A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital after she suffered a serious leg injury and was trapped in her vehicle following a crash between two cars near Bicester.

Firefighters freed the woman from the car and paramedics treated a man and two children in the other car after they called to the A4421 between Bicester and Finmere at about 5.40pm yesterday.

The woman was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington and the three other patients were taken by ambulance.

Police were also on the scene to conduct initial investigations into the cause of the accident.

Station manager Don Crook said: “This was another good example of the emergency services coming together and working hard, in challenging circumstances, to provide relief and care to those in need."

David Gallagher, spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said they were called at 5.34pm.

He added: "The caller reported that one of the drivers involved was trapped in their vehicle.

"We sent a specialist paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, a paramedic team leader and the East Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.

"The patient trapped in one vehicle was an adult female who had sustained a serious leg injury. After the fire service had helped to get her out, she was treated at the scene before being flown to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

"The occupants of the other car were an adult male and two children.

"They had sustained less serious injuries and all were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by road."