A PERSON was airlifted to hospital following a crash between two cars near Bicester.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the A4421 between Bicester and Finmere at 5.40pm yesterday.

The firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to release somebody who was trapped in one of the cars.

One person was airlifted to hospital and three were taken by ambulance.

Police were also on the scene to conduct initial investigations into the cause of the accident.

Station manager Don Crook said: “This was another good example of the emergency services coming together and working hard, in challenging circumstances, to provide relief and care to those in need”.