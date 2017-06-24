A CHARITY which has helped thousands of young people is facing an uncertain future as it approaches its 25th birthday.

Trax, which started off as a project to help young men avoid prison in Blackbird Leys and has grown ever since, could become homeless as its 10 year lease ends with Merton College in January.

It means the set-up at Red Barn Farm in Woodstock Road that has changed the paths of so many will need to move elsewhere if it is to continue, as remaining is not an option.

25 years of positive change - the history of Trax

Finance director Peter Wilks appealed to landowners in and near Oxford to come forward if they had a site which could be suitable for the charity.

He said Merton College had been very supportive of the charity, but that a new lease offer would not be placed on the table due to development planned for the area.

Mr Wilks added: "The premises is the top of the list.

"We would encourage anyone to ring us and I would be happy to talk to anyone and everybody who could assist or have a suitable premises for us."

The finance director, who volunteers for the charity, said he didn't want to 'frighten' people but added finding a new home was 'essential' to be able to build on the provision the charity has provides.

Trax Director Olivia Davies accepted finding the right home would be difficult because the current site was 'so diverse'.

She added: "Our needs are so different. We would certainly pay, we just need a place."

Due to funding challenges over the years, the charity has become more self-sustainable, developing a catering business, which sees the pupils produce food for all occasions.

Trax also received City and Guild status, which means students can leave the programme with qualifications in the courses.

Mr Wilks said the charity was ideally hoping to stay as close to the city as possible.

He added: "Inside or just outside the ring road is okay. We would be looking for something with a couple of warehouses to cater us and something we could adapt to what we need.

"The issues for us is we have to have a location that is accessible to the students, so it needs to be on a regular bus route.

"When you listen to their stories the kids have, they are good kids.

"What we are trying to do is get them to the starting gate and give them some support in terms of their social skills but also a helping hand with some qualifications."

Red Barn Farm currently falls within land which has been earmarked as part of the North Oxford Gateway development to boost employment land in the area.

A spokesman for Merton College said: “In 2008 Merton College granted Trax (Oxfordshire Motor Project) a 10-year fixed-term lease on land at Red Barn Farm on Woodstock Road in north Oxford. At the time it was made clear that the long-term expectation of the College was that the site, along with the surrounding area, would be redeveloped.

"The land is included in the North Oxford Gateway Area Action Plan, the City Council's vision to redevelop this approach to Oxford, and consequently Merton College is currently reviewing the options at the end of the lease in the light of its inclusion in the Area Action Plan”