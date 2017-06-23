CIVILIANS and soldiers united as a town paid tribute to its military community.

A flag-raising ceremony in Bicester yesterday saluted service personnel living in the town, to coincide with Armed Forces Day today.

It sees communities nationwide come together to thank the men and women who help to keep the country safe.

Bicester Town Council raised the flag outside its offices in Garth Park at 2pm, in a public display of gratitude to the hundreds of servicemen and women at Bicester Garrison, St David’s Barracks and St George’s Barracks.

Mayor of Bicester Les Sibley gave a speech at the ceremony. He said: “Bicester is an historic garrison town, which has had a long and close relationship with the military.

“This is a national and local occasion for the public to show their appreciation and support for the armed forces for the outstanding work they do for our nation in times of peace and war.

“Showing support for the military provides a much valued morale boost for both the troops and their families.

“Occasions such as this is our way of saying thank you to all the gallant men and women who have served and now serve in our armed forces.”

Personnel from the garrison joined councillors and residents alongside those from RAF Croughton.

Town councillor Richard Mould, speaking to the Oxford Mail afterwards, added: “It’s great to have that close involvement with the garrison.”

Bicester Carnival will take place today, at which the military will play a large role alongside Armed Forces Day.