DARRYL Eales says the departure of Michael Appleton was not a shock, simply because of the winning mentality he brought to Oxford United.

The 41-year-old’s decision to join Leicester City this week as assistant manager ended a three-year stay with the U’s.

The United chairman said he holds no grudges against Appleton following his move, but says it is business as usual as the rest of the club’s staff continue with their good work.

“It was probably inevitable because of the success we have enjoyed under Michael’s leadership,” Eales said.

“It’s no different to business where you are trying to train people to be better and better, but run the risk of them going on to do their own thing.

“I think this is a natural consequence of the success we have enjoyed and progress we have enjoyed as a club.

“He leaves with our best wishes and will be a welcome visitor back any time.”

Eales said it quickly became clear Appleton was destined for pastures new when talking to him last weekend.

And that meant there was little point in trying to persuade him to change his mind.

“It’s not really how I operate,” he said.

“When someone makes that decision you’re either 100 per cent committed to a club or not.

“When somebody starts talking about the possibility of leaving, I think it’s inevitable whether it’s now or in six months’ time.

“For me, without boring people, we are trying to build sustainable success and continuity.

“Although Michael has gone, the coaching team and recruitment team are all as one and it’s business as usual.”

Often when manager’s leave, they take their backroom staff with them.

But because Appleton has landed a No 2 role, the bonus for United is the rest of his staff can remain in place.

However, Eales hopes his dealings with his former manager would have meant he would have not disrupted the structure further even if he had become a No 1 elsewhere.

“I think even if Michael had gone to be a manager somewhere, our friendship and relationship would mean I would have been irritated if he took some of the other staff,” he said.

“The club is bigger than any one individual and what I have tried to do is build a culture and environment where if you lose one member of staff, in whatever position, whoever comes in buys into our philosophy and way of doing things.

“That will be exactly the same in the search for a new manager.”