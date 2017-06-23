THE police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley has pledged to protect the public from terrorism and protect vulnerable people.

PCC Anthony Stansfeld said recent attacks in Manchester and London served as a reminder that police forces need to be equipped to deal with the terrorist threat.

Discussing his police and crime plan, which will be in effect until 2021, Mr Stansfeld outlined five priorities: vulnerability, prevention and early intervention, reducing reoffending, serious organised crime and terrorism, and police judgement and reform.

Mr Stansfeld said Thames Valley, much like the nation, had seen a rise in crime including burglary and sexual offences.

He continued: “We have also seen a rise in the incidence of more complex offences, such as fraud and cyber enabled crimes, along with exploitation crimes against the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Furthermore, recent events in Manchester and London serve as a reminder that our police need the capabilities to protect us from the threats of terrorism and other serious organised crime.”

He added: “My new police and crime plan brings clarity and strategic direction to enable the chief constable and partners to focus on these issues in the best way possible, and ensure our communities remain safe.”

For more information on Mr Stansfeld’s police and crime plan visit thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk