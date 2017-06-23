THE new headteacher at an Oxford nursery rated 'good' by inspectors said she can't wait to improve the grade to 'outstanding'.

Grandpont Nursery School and Child Care in White House Road received a glowing report from the Ofsted last week, which praised the pre-school for cultivating an 'engaging' learning environment.

New headteacher Lisa Ferne, from Chalgrove, who took on the post earlier this year, said that she was thrilled to be in the new role and was looking forward to the year ahead.

The 45-year old said: "Since starting it has been very busy and it has been going well. I am really enjoying it. I love it here.

"It is a good school and as a nursery school it has got a fantastic atmosphere here and the children are superb."

Mrs Ferne who is married with two children was previously a headteacher at a school in Buckinghamshire for four years.

She added that she had 'a passion' for early years education and called her new colleagues 'excellent staff.'

Inspectors said of the pre-school: "There is a culture of high expectations for children and staff.

"The headteacher is building on the already strong team spirit to ensure the best possible outcomes for children.

"Parents are highly appreciative of the way staff help their children feel settled and secure in the nursery. One parent commented, ‘Staff have always been warm, caring and exceptional.’"

Responding to the report, Mrs Ferne said: "I am really delighted about the 'good' Ofsted and I am really over the moon that the behaviour and safety elements are outstanding, as well."

She said she was committed to bringing the school up to 'outstanding' – its previous rating – and would be focusing on areas such as reading for children and new programmes for early years.

The pre-school is one of a number across Oxfordshire that has lost its children's centre following cuts by Oxfordshire County Council, and as a result is undergoing a rebranding, adding 'child care' to its name instead of Children's Centre.

It plans a new logo and new motto – 'growing and learning together' – to be launched for the start of the new year in September.