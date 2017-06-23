COLLEAGUES at the Co-op are 'building a legacy to improve lives' by tackling key community issues.

Branches of The Midcounties Co-operative across six areas of Oxfordshire have been chosen to champion a range of causes closes to customers' hearts.

Stores in central Oxford, Vale of White Horse, Banbury, Bicester, Chipping Norton and Kidlington have been picked among 20 areas in the region, where staff will plough time and energy into volunteering and fundraising.

Peter Lockey, a leadership team ambassador at The Midcounties Co-operative in Oxfordshire, said: "We are confident that we can make a real difference to residents and local community groups by focusing our support on the issues that matter to them.

"The causes we've chosen to support were all identified by our local members, colleagues and board members as being extremely important to our community, and we are looking forward to collaborating with local charities and community groups to help tackle these causes."

The co-operative runs 72 outlets in Oxfordshire: 38 food stores, 13 funeral homes, 10 Post Offices, three travel branches, three healthcare branches and five childcare nurseries.

The Midcounties Co-operative as a whole has chosen Oxford-based homelessness charity The Gatehouse as its official charity partner for this year, and has already donated £6,000 accumulated through the 5p carrier bag charge and staff cake sales.

In 2016 the Co-operative's central Oxford area, which covers Summertown, Kennington, Headington, and Botley, donated £25,000 to causes including Oxford Food Bank and Oxgrow.

Mr Lockey said: "Our work in the communities where we operate is about building a legacy to improve the lives of people in Oxfordshire."

Steering groups were set up across the six areas of the county to investigate the main issues affecting customers, concluding which branches should focus on which issues.

Central Oxford stores will channel their efforts into tackling poverty and environmental issues, achieved through a food bank drive and taking steps to improve carbon footprint.

Branches in Kidlington will focus on developing young people and provide support for charities that help people living with young-onset dementia.

Developing younger generations is an ambition mirrored by branches in Chipping Norton, which has also announced a commitment to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Those in Vale of White Horse will help elderly people and the local environment, which will involve trying to protect the district's green spaces.

Both Banbury and Bicester hope to tackle loneliness and mental health problems.

The causes will be supported by rallying behind local charities, providing work experience placements and employment for people who are homeless, living in poverty or who have mental health problems.

Community efforts achieved by Oxfordshire branches of The Midcounties Co-operative to date

- Volunteered 3,806 hours for charity

- Supported 10 local suppliers

- Engaged 3,720 young people through 12 school partnerships

- Created nine work experience and apprenticeship placements

- Distributed £79,000 through community grants

- Donated 17,000 products donated to local food banks

- Diverted 198 tonnes of waste from landfill

- Saved 198 tonnes of Co2 emissions in 2016