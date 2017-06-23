A MAN has been arrested following an incident in which two women were racially abused in the centre of Oxford.

The two victims, aged 41 and 62, were walking along St Aldate's when they were racially abused by a man.

Neither of the victims were injured during the incident, which happened on Wednesday at about 4.30pm.

A 38-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and has been released under investigation.

Police Constable Paul Arnold, investigating officer, said: “This is obviously very distressing for the victims and I am looking for any witnesses to the offence which took place near to the centre of the city during a busy period and many people could have witnessed it.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Thames Valley Police via 101 quoting reference ‘43170181634’."