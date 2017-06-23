VETERANS, serving military personnel and the families of soldiers who fell in the First and Second World Wars will gather today to pay their respects.

The second of four planned Turning the Pages ceremonies this year will take place in Christ Church Cathedral on Armed Forces Day, with the chapel falling silent at 11am.

In keeping with the now 15-year-old tradition, the names of 10 soldiers from the Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars and the Oxfordshire & Buckinghamshire Light Infantry will be read from the Book of Remembrance to commemorate their bravery and sacrifice.

Among those gathering at the cathedral is Keith Forster, of Blackbird Leys, whose grandfather Arthur Jarvis Forster is among the 10 to be honoured today.

The 81-year-old said: "My father never spoke of him much at all so I don't know too much about him. It will be an interesting day."

Born in Launton and baptised at the church of St Mary and St John in Cowley, Arthur is believed to have been a bricklayer who lived for much of his life in Donnington Road.

He married Ellen Wright in 1901 and the pair had six children, including Keith Forster's father Percy, before the outbreak of the First World War.

After signing up in Cowley Arthur Forster served as a private in the 2nd Battalion of the Ox and Bucks Light Infantry but was killed in France in April 1918.

His grandson said: "I have a photograph of where he was buried in Cabaret Rouge, Souchez.

"I'm looking forward to the service. They served their country and I think it's right they should be remembered in this way."

Mr Forster will be accompanied to the ceremony by Blackbird Leys Parish Council chairman Gordon Roper, who was a Lance Corporal in the Ox and Bucks in 1958.

He said: "It's always important to hold these ceremonies because it lets the youngsters and everybody know how these people who fought for the country will be remembered.

"People can turn up in Christ Church and just hear the names called out of those who have sacrificed themselves for everybody's freedom."

Turning the Pages is being held on Armed Forces Day, a series of events held across the nation to show support for service troops, veterans, service families and cadets.

In Oxfordshire parades and activity days will take place in towns including Banbury, Carterton and Didcot, with flags to be flown from civic buildings in Oxford.