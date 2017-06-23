THE new Rose Hill Community Centre is hosting free play sessions for children aged under seven and their dads on Saturday mornings.

The Saturdads sessions, which will be led by fully-qualified practitioners, will include a mixture of storytelling, arts and crafts, games, and dancing.

They will take place at Rose Hill Community Centre, Carole’s Way, between 10.30am and 12pm on Saturday July 8 and August 19.

The first Saturdads took place earlier this month on Saturday, June 17.

Dads or male guardians are welcome to attend all the sessions.

Oxford City Council board member for young people Marie Tidball said: “Saturdads sessions incorporate a wide range of early years activities that support children’s pre-school readiness.

“This important project will provide a fantastic resource for families in our community, and I hope many dads and their kids enjoy using it.”

For more information, contact Rose Hill Community Centre on 01865 749597 or visit facebook.com/Rosehcc.

The new £4m Rose Hill Community Centre opened its doors at the beginning of last year.

More than 13,000 visitors per month were already using the centre by June.