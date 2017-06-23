OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Stephen Rushmer, 56, of Northway, Headington, Oxford, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements made following his release from prison. Handed a 10-day prison sentence.

Mica Trowbridge, 18, of Willis Court, Shipton Under Wychwood, admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit in Witney on March 5. Had 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Michael Joseph Gallagher, 36, of Miller’s Acre, Oxford, admitted stealing £70 worth of meat from BP Express in Oxford on January 9. Also admitted to stealing £200 worth of meat on April 4 belonging to BP Express. Also admitted to stealing £100 worth of meat on April 7 belonging to BP Express. Handed a seven-day prison sentence. Ordered to pay compensation of £370.

Mariusz Biezynski, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting Josephine Bolton thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm on April 15. Handed an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years. Ordered to take part in a 25-day Building Better Relationships program. Restraining order made for Biezynski not to contact directly or indirectly Josephine Bolton. Also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lindsey Fowles, 33, of Dirac Place, Didcot, admitted criminally damaging a Renault MasterVan in Dirac Place on May 24. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £30 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Lee Hodges, 37, of Chillingworth Crescent, Wood Farm, Headington, admitted stealing £19.98 worth of baby powder from Co-op in Banbury Road, Oxford on May 26. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sandra Hibbard, 60, of White House Road, Oxford, admitted sending ‘false messages’ by a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety from her home on March 22. Given a community order requiring alcohol rehabilitation treatment for six months and ordered to pay £505 compensation.

Roger Hornsby, 47, of Jefferson Piece, Charlbury, was convicted of driving without insurance on Dry Lane, Witney, on September 25. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Marcin Domagata, 38, of Stockham Way, Wantage, admitted speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Wantage Road, Didcot, on November 11. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Debbie Warmington, 34, of Churchill Close, Woodstock, was convicted of driving without insurance on the A4095 at Long Hanborough on September 21. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Paul Stockton, 43, of Jerome Way, Shipton on Cherwell, admitted driving on Oxford Road, Kidlington, without insurance on September 28. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Anda Bialkovska, 52, of Brook View, Oxford, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when asked to at Abingdon Police Station on May 23. Fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Kieran Broome, 22, of Chequers Place, Cholsey, admitted drink-driving on Oxpens Road, Oxford, on May 24. Had 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath over the 35mcg legal limit. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Jose Ramon Phillips, 55, of Scrutton Close, Oxford, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in London Road, Headington, on June 9. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES’

Paul Martin Wyeth, 36, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a Karcher Washer to the value of £80 at Bridge Street, Banbury, belonging to Wilkinson Store on May 22. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for one year. Ordered to pay £80 compensation.

Natasha Elsie Caswell, 32, of Avocet Way, Bicester, admitted as a vehicle driver failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis when required to do so at Banbury Police Station on May 21. Ordered to pay £100 fine, victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to pay costs of £85. Also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Ion Moise, 22, of Alverstone Road, Southsea, admitted stealing a Samsung mobile phone to the value of £609 belonging to Carphone Warehouse on July 16, 2016, in Witney. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for one year. Ordered to pay £609 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Connors, 18, of the Furlongs Travellor Site, Downs Road, Standlake, was found guilty on June 7 of possessing an air rifle in a public place on August 7, 2016 in Standlake. Ordered to pay a £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge and costs of £360.

William Smith, 20, of Tenacre Caravan Park, Sandford on Thames, was found guilty on June 7 of possessing an air rifle in a public place on August 7, 2016 in Standlake. Ordered to pay a £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge and costs of £360.

Alexander Colson, 32, of Farmfield Road, Banbury, was convicted of assaulting a woman by beating her in Banbury on April 17. Given a community order requiring 50 hours of unpaid work in the next year and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £600 costs. Restraining order made until June 6, 2019.