TEACHERS at a Banbury secondary school have said they are 'not complacent' and will shoot for the moon after resounding praise from Ofsted inspectors.

A newly-published report rated Space Studio Banbury 'good' in all areas – Ofsted's second highest ranking – following a visit on April 26 and 27 this year.

The small school in Ruskin Road is aimed at pupils aged four to 19 interested in pursuing careers in science, engineering, technology and maths (STEM) subjects.

The Ofsted report noted: "Leaders have created a unique environment where ‘difference is normal’.

"Pupils excel in mathematics and science subjects, aided by well-qualified subject experts and enthusiasts."

Girls, it found, particularly excelled despite being in the minority and disadvantaged pupils did as well as their peers in the narrow range of subjects offered.

The report added: "Leaders are highly ambitious for the school and want the very best for each of the pupils.

"They are relentless in their pursuit of higher standards, raising expectations about, for example, uniform, attendance, and presentation of pupils’ work.

"Many gains have already been made in these aspects of school life, though there is much still to be done to ensure that pupils record learning carefully."

The school leaders, however, said they were 'not complacent' and said by the time Ofsted returned the school would transform into one that was 'simply outstanding'.

Vice principal Julia Ingham added: "We offer something special and different to students in the Banbury area and we are very proud that the provision and exciting curriculum we offer have been recognised as being good."

The school opened its doors in September 2014 and the Ofsted inspection was its first.

It aims to become the 'premier educational provider' for young people with an interest in maths and science.

The school's goal is to equip pupils with both academic qualifications but also 'soft skills'.

It has 100 pupils aged from 14 to 18, of which 34 are on its 16-19 study programme.

Ofsted said students in this area benefited from an 'extensive range of work-shadowing experiences' and other projects aimed and developing their confidence and employability.

If you would like to visit the school please contact the main SSB reception: 01295 257942