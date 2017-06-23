"I WAS going to write 'we love you Theresa - the harder the better', but I thought I'd better not."

Meet David Shorter: quite possible Oxford's biggest, boldest and brashest Brexiteer.

Many in Oxford may remember that in the run-up to last year's EU Referendum, the former binman plastered the front of his Botley Road home with St George flags and signs saying "Little England is full" and "Toot for out" - much to his neighbours' distress.

Today, exactly one year on from the famous vote, he is celebrating what he calls Independence Day.

But it's more than just boastful crowing: the 60-year-old, who lives with his rottweiler Max, is hoping to help united the nation - behind Theresa May.

"We are a divided nation," he says.

"We had a vote, and that should have been it, but as soon as we had the vote people were marching and saying we want a second vote: we've had the vote - get over it."

This morning Mr Shorter, who was last year told off by the city council for plastering their house with flags and banners, got up at 4am to repeat the stunt, and has been stood in his front garden waving cheerily to commuters as they give him a happy honk.

He added: "Loads of people have been tooting."

Of course, not everyone has been as happy as Mr Shorter about the referendum result: the value of the pound almost immediately plummeted and business and industry leaders have been increasingly vocal with their warnings that cutting immigration could seriously harm their recruitment.

But Mr Shorter is typically bullish.

"I believe in Britain: let's get on it with.

"Everybody's attacking Theresa May but she's got a job to do and she's been put in at a bad time.

"All the Labour lot are dirty talking - let's just have a bit of respect.

"The drop in the pound, we can get over that - it bounces back up: years ago I used to get $5 for the pound and that dropped way before Brexit.

"We can still do trade - it's a big world out there. The Chinese would trade with Mars if they could."

Mr Shorter, who collects cut-throat razors and militaria for a hobby, admits that some of his neighbours think him slightly eccentric, but he's happy with the label.

He grins: "People think I'm over the top, but I can't help who I am.

"I do it to cheer people up."