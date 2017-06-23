Do you feel the same now that one year has passed since Britain decided to leave the European Union?

On Thursday, June 23, 2016, the referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union or remain in it was held.

Leave won narrowly by 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent. The turnout was 71.8 per cent with more than 30 million people voting.

For the UK to leave the EU it had to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which gives the two sides two years to agree the terms of the split.

Theresa May triggered the process on March 29, meaning the UK is scheduled to leave in March 2019.

The Oxford Mail wants to know if your views have changed on the issue.

Views on Brexit remain varied, with people on either side of the fence now wieghing up the pros and cons of their decision when voting last year.

Alex Walker, 44, of Wantage, voted remain in the referendum.

He said: “I think we will be worse off after Brexit. Now we know what’s going to happen, I think people realise that we could be worse off.”

Jane Terry, 62, voted to leave the EU.

She said: “When I voted I felt certainly that to come out was the right thing, but I’m honestly not sure now, I can’t do a yes or no. I’m not sure now that it was the right thing but it seemed the right thing at the time.”

Joe Gough, a 22-year-old philosophy student who lives near Wallingford and voted remain, said: “In the short term it is going to be pretty bad for the economy, stuff from Europe will get more expensive, and we do need to keep trading with Europe.

"Just generally the instability and uncertainty isn’t massively helpful. I want to be an academic and that will be affected somewhat by Brexit.”