Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Blackbird Leys.

The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender as police continue their investigation into the alleged murder of Christopher Lemonius.

Mr Lemonius, 27, was found suffering from serious injuries on June 1 after an alleged stabbing in Jourdain Road. He later died.

Four men and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested following the attack.

Each was charged with one count of murder.

They are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A 16-year-old boy from Oxford

The 32-year-old arrested yesterday has been released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on July 6.

Earlier this month a 63-year-old Oxford man and a 56-year-old Oxford woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. On Wednesday, June 14, a 31-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released under investigation.