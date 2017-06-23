CROWDS of charities and community groups will rally together at this year's Bicester Carnival in association with Armed Forces Day.

Organisers are this year hoping for a sunny day on Saturday after last year's parade proved a wash-out when the heavens opened – even though party-goers powered through.

This year is looking like a sunnier affair with the Met Office predicting highs of 20C, and dozens of groups eager to get involved once again.

The theme for Saturday is 'health', in line with the town's status as an NHS Healthy Town, and a number of groups will be dressing up and making props to promote healthy living.

Some of those taking part in this year's parade include the 1st Bicester intrepid Scout group, Bicester Elite Cheer United and the Air Cadets Marching Band taking pride of place at the front.

Cheerleader club owner Kizzy Burt said: "The carnival is our annual community highlight of the year: all of my team and their families look forward to it and we make sure we don't plan any competitions for carnival time – we wouldn't miss it for the world."

This year's parade will take a new, slightly shorter route to allow for improved safety precautions.

Paraders will gather outside Broadribbs Cycles in Sheep Street then set off at midday from nearby Bicester Methodist Church.

The procession will make its way down Sheep Street, around Market Square, along Causeway and into Old Place Yard before going into Pingle Field for festivities.

All roads involved will be closed from 11am.

Leading the parade will be Bicester Town Mayor Les Sibley.

He said: "I think it should be a good day, especially as the weather is looking up after last year's downpour.

"Hopefully this year there will be even more people and it will be bigger and better.

"I will be there playing my part in the parade as well riding on the mini steam engine."

Pingle Field will host a variety of family fun and games including traditional fairground rides, stalls, obstacle courses, bungee trampolines, mini steam engine and arena acts.

The Ministry of Defence will make a return to show a host of military-style activities such as the 'gun run' demonstration and a goal shoot-out for families.

At 4pm military personnel will pull together their best teams to battle it out in the Tug of War.

The carnival day will run from midday to 5pm and entry is £3 for over 16s and those younger go free.

For more details see bicester.gov.uk/calendar