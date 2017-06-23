OXFORD needs to be 'more like Cambridge' if it is to solve crucial problems over housing and transport ahead of its most significant period of growth in decades, it has been claimed.

An Oxford Civic Society study revealed Oxford has made significantly 'slower progress' than its old rival.

A key factor, it said, was Oxford University being unable to fill the role played by Cambridge University in working with councils to deliver a development plan for the city's future.

Oxford City Council is set to launch a consultation on its vision for 2050, which will outline future development but a collaborative approach, like the 'Cambridge Futures' project in the 1990s, has been called for between local authorities, universities and businesses.

The joined up approach would:

Create a county-wide infrastructure strategy for roads, public transport and broadband

Help deliver the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway and East-West rail link

A county-wide spatial development plan to stop developers leading the distribution of the county's growth

Peter Thompson, who was the society's chairman when the report was compiled, said: "There are a number of reasons Cambridge is ahead of Oxford - it's fair to say one of the most significant is the interdependence between the colleges and the University there.

"Here the colleges seem to propose developments in isolation to Oxford University - the ongoing public inquiry over the Manor Place student accommodation, pitting Merton College against Oxford City Council - is a classic example of that.

"Cambridge has got the benefits of being 'all in it together' to come up with the optimum solutions."

The report accepts Cambridge has its traffic and housing problems, with Oxford being more innovative, but the lack of joined-up working means developers are leading the way on the city's growth.

Current chairman Ian Green said co-operation and economic development planning was now urgent.

Thousands of new homes are expected in the county in the coming decades along with major developments expected at Oxford station, Osney Mead, Botley's West Way shopping centre and Oxpens.

The proposed vision for Oxford in 2050 was set out earlier this month by Oxford City Council with a focus on low carbon affordable houses, transport, employment and tackling poverty.

But Oxford Preservation Trust director Debbie Dance said despite the vision for 2050 being put forward, Oxford and Oxfordshire still did not have a collaborative strategy going forward.

She said: "A number of years ago Cambridge spent a long time and a lot of money putting together Cambridge Futures - Oxford didn't do that.

"As a result we don't have a vision for all of us - and this vision for 2050 is the same. It's been put together by Oxford City Council without any discussion with anybody else."

However, the chairman of the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership Nigel Tipple, which was formed in 2011 to bring together councils, businesses and the universities, and said the collaboration was finally bearing fruit.

He said: "When I got on board four years ago we were immediately talking about how we could work more collaboratively, both with the councils, universities and the colleges.

"Through this we have seen some great projects making significant progress, for example the Osney Mead regeneration with the city council and Oxford University, and the Oxpens development with the council and Nuffield College."

Oxford City Council leader Bob Price said while collaborative work had taken place, Cambridge was used as example when developing its own planned vision.

He said: “I don’t think we have been slow but we are not at the forefront.

“It’s [visions for a city] not a common thing for cities to do but there are quite a number here and abroad who have done, Freiburg, Grenoble, Cambridge, and we are trying to learn from them.”

Oxford University spokesman Matt Pickles said: "A recent report by leading economic analysts Biggar Economics has found that Oxford University makes a significant contribution to the local economy.

"The University generates £2.3billion for the Oxfordshire economy every year and supports more than 33,000 jobs across the region.

"We are particularly proud of our commercialisation and enterprise activities, which pump £1.2 billion into the world economy every year. Oxford has generated 136 new spin-out companies, which is more than any other UK university, and they boast a combined global turnover of £600 million."

How Cambridge was moulded

FORMER Cambridge City councillor John Durrant, changed the future of his city forever one day in 1996 when working on a project with a Cambridge University fundraiser.

The former Mayor approached the university’s head of architecture and a project was formed bringing together politicians, universities, businesses, city planners and members of the public to work on options for the city’s future.

He said: “The university studied so much of what is going on across the globe but wasn’t doing anything for Cambridge itself.

“Cambridge’s reason for being – as with Oxford – is its university, among other things as well – we had so many academics on our doorstep who were experts in planning. When I look back I am very proud of the work we did in forming a sustainable future for the city."

He added: “There was some conflict about using light rail, heavy rail or bus ways and we went with bus ways which were more adaptable. I would have preferred trams as some bigger cities have but it’s about being innovative, we knew we had to do something different.”

Mr Durrant added that his team began their future planning so long ago that the first presentation was shown using a video player.