AS OXFORD United's board looks for a manager to replace Michael Appleton, their dilemma over where the new boss will train the players appears to have been solved.

United's lease at their current training ground in Roman Way is due to end in December, and there were fears the club could be left without any facilities half way through the season.

But now chairman Darryl Eales has said a deal is '99 per cent' done, with landlords BMW set to extend the lease until May next year.

It means United can put the training ground issue on the backburner for one more season, but the club are still looking for a long-term base as staying beyond this date is not an option.

The chairman praised Oxford City Council, which he says has been liaising with bosses at the German car manufacturers to get an extension.

The club owner added after May 2018, options were on the table for the first team to train at Oxford Brookes University's Harcourt Hill campus and the academy to train at the new city council-owned Horspath Sports Park.

Mr Eales said: "Bob Price [city council leader], has been brilliant, he has had a great conversation with BMW which has also been remarkably helpful with everything.

“We are 99 per cent certain that we have got the BMW facility until the end of May next year so that gives us another year there.

"By that time I think we will have sorted out the first team at Oxford Brookes and then the academy will go to the new facility at Horspath.

“That will be a great long-term solution for both elements."

BMW confirmed it was 'aware of Oxford United's aspiration' to extend their lease at Roman Way, and said bosses were in dialogue with the city council, which it is understood have been acting on behalf of the club.

Sports director at Oxford Brookes Keith Kelly said conversations had been had between United and the university about striking a deal in the future.

Although Mr Kelly said nothing was 'finalised', he added the university had a 'good relationship' with Mr Eales.

Another long term option which has been suggested is developing the city council-owned land at the back of Court Place Farm, where Oxford City play and train.

Earlier this year, the club said it was against moving its first team operations to the new Horspath Sports Park, after the rejected is bid to run the facility.