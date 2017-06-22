FOLLOWING recent terrorism attacks people of all faiths – and none – are being invited to take part in a friendship walk.

More than 500 people are expected to take part in the annual friendship walk on Thursday.

Organisers at the Oxford Council of Faiths say the walk is vital at a time when national and international events, including the recent terrorism attacks, suggested division and hostility between faiths,

Penny Faust, chairperson of the city's Council of Faiths, said the walk would 'celebrate and confirm' the on-going good relationships between faith communities in Oxford.

She said: "There was an attack outside a mosque in London last week and it appeared the man who did it had mental health problems.

"It is all too easy to blame one group of people for the iniquities of a very small number.

"Muslims in Oxford have a very good relationships with other faiths, through the Oxford Council of Faiths.

"Most Muslims live like the rest of us and do not want to hurt or harm anyone.

"Groups of faith are being portrayed as being at each other's throats and it is not true - they are living together as neighbours."

Ms Faust said the walk provided 'a focus for cementing ties between religious groups and ensuring mutual support, respect and understanding across the wide range of faith communities'.

Jawaid Malik, a trustee of The Central Mosque in Manzil Way, East Oxford, said: "I co-chair the walk with Penny and it has taken place now for well over ten years.

"The walk brings people together who may not normally meet.

"The walk is done at a leisurely place so people have a chance to have a chat and get to know each other.

"Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs all come together on the walk and I hope it will continue for many years to come."

The city's Council of Faiths received the High Sheriff's Community Integration Award in 2015,to support the continuation of the walk because of its contribution to building links between faith groups.

Walkers will leave the Oxford Synagogue and Jewish Centre in Richmond Road, Jericho, at 6.15pm.

They will make their way through the city, stopping at St Giles' Church, the University Church of St Mary the Virgin, in Radcliffe Square, before arriving at the Central Oxford Mosque in Manzil Way, East Oxford, by 8pm.

People of all faiths or of none are welcome and can complete the whole walk or just part of it.

Transport will be provided for those who need it, and at the end there will be a free meal at the Central Oxford Mosque.

The walk is supported by the Oxford Council of Faiths, Churches Together in Central Oxford, The Central Oxford Mosque, Oxford Jewish Congregation, St Giles' Church, The Madina Mosque, The Bangladesh Islamic Education Centre & Mosque, Oxford Mosque Society in Bath Street, Oxford Hindu Temple and Community Centre Project, the University Church of St Mary the Virgin, The Society of Friends, Wesley Memorial Church and the Asian Cultural Centre.