TWO swords and a rifle believed to have been used at 'the most famous battle in British history' will go up for auction just outside Didcot.

The arms, thought to have seen action at Waterloo, are being sold alongside a selection of other weapons and the effects of a senior civil servant in Madras.

The lots even include a rare Chinese 'chop' (receipt) for 5,800 dollars' worth of opium, sold to a G. Smith Esq. and dated 1771.

The auction is being run by Harwell-based publisher-turned auctioneer Antony Cribb at Milton Hill House Hotel, near Steventon on Tuesday.

The Waterloo lots are especially timely as last Sunday, June 18, marked the 202nd anniversary of the battle where the Duke of Wellington defeated Napoleon.

Mr Cribb, who runs his business with wife Sarah, said: "This auction includes some truly fascinating items.

"It is never easy to prove that something was definitely carried at Waterloo but in the first instance we can point to an item that is period to the battle."

Such are the Georgian cavalry and infantry swords that make up lots 159 to 170: of particular interest, Mr Cribb said, would be the 1796 pattern heavy cavalry trooper's swords, lot 165 (valued at £800-£1,000) and lot 166 (£400-£600).

He said: "These two swords will draw even more interest because they are of the type that was used in the charge of the Heavy Brigade at Waterloo and immortalised in Lady Elizabeth Butler's stirring painting, Scotland Forever.

"It is paintings like this that have inspired collectors to seek out such poignant items and drive the prices upwards."

Those two swords are even more pursued as they were of the type carried by Major Sharpe in Bernard Cornwell's series of novels and famously portrayed by Sean Bean in the television series.

That price influence can also be seen in lot 94, a Baker Rifle – estimated at £4,000-£6,000 – again used at Waterloo and carried by the fictional Sharpe.

The next level of interest are similar items but carrying markings to regiments that were definitely at Waterloo.

Lot 42, for example, is a brace of flintlock New Land pattern pistols marked to the 12th Light Dragoons, who charged at Waterloo and which are estimated at £4,000-£6,000.

Making that set even more desirable is their engraving of the initials JD which could narrow them down to Private John Donnally or Private James Doolan, known to have fought at Waterloo, though being certain of that would require further research.

