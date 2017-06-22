A SINGLE mum has been spared jail despite admitting distributing an indecent video of a two-year-old girl and a man she was ‘disgusted’ by.

Care worker Gloria Owusu, of John Garne Way, in Oxford, was sent the video clip in May last year and sent it on to relatives and friends over the next eight months.

Owusu also shared a picture of an eight-year-old girl standing naked in a field - but claimed she not did think this was indecent as ‘children often walk around naked’ in the village she was from in Ghana.

The 45-year-old, who works part-time in a residential care home for the elderly, was arrested when she showed her colleague the video and it was seen by a visitor.

She pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing and distributing indecent images but was spared jail after Judge Zoe Smith gave her a 10 month suspended sentence at Oxford Crown Court yesterday.

Alexandra Bull, prosecuting, said Owusu told her colleague she was ‘disgusted’ by the image.

She said: “[Owusu] said ‘look at this video, it’s disgusting, when I look at this it makes me so angry, it makes me so angry at men.’”

Defence lawyer Gordana Turudija-Austin said her client sent the images to relatives to ‘somehow reassure herself in understanding what’s happening in the world’ and maintained she was ‘disgusted’ by the video.

She said it was an ‘unusual’ case as the senders and recipients were all women.

Judge Zoe Smith said: “On May 7 you were sent a Category A indecent video depicting a two-year-old girl engaging in sexual behaviour with an adult.

“On May 9 you sent it to another person and again on May 11 and May 16, January 27 and January 29.

“On that final date you were at your place of work and when being assisted by a colleague you said you would send it to her – she didn’t want you to but nevertheless you did.

“You had the video on your phone for so long and sent it to so many people - that’s what makes this a serious offence.

Owusu was given a 10 month suspended sentence for possessing and distributing the Category A – the most serious category – image and a two month suspended sentence for possessing and distributing the Category C image, to be served concurrently.