HUNDREDS of people lined Wallingford’s Market Place to welcome an RAF Benson Freedom Parade.

Two flights of 52 personnel from the helicopter base paraded across Wallingford Bridge and into the town centre yesterday, accompanied by the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

The base was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Wallingford in 1957, which allows personnel to march through the town.

Prince Michael of Kent inspected the parade and there was a flypast featuring Chinook and Puma helicopters.

Following the inspection those taking part in the parade marched to the Kinecroft.

Town mayor Mike Kidley welcomed RAF personnel to the town centre shortly after 3pm for the parade at 4pm.

He said the parades – the last one took place in 2014 – were a good way of cementing links between the air base and the town.

Mr Kidley said: “This is a great day for Wallingford.

“I first came to the area in 1961 as an Airman at RAF Benson - I served with the General Engineering Flight.

“Until last year I spent 33 years with the RAF Volunteer Reserve as a flight lieutenant.”

Group Captain Hamish Cormack, station commander, at RAF Benson, said: “We were privileged to have Prince Michael of Kent as Royal Reviewing Officer. To see the Station march through with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed was a magnificent sight. This was clearly appreciated by the crowds.”