A DRUNK launched a savage attack on his girlfriend, spitting in her face before telling her he would ‘make it so no other man would go near her again’.

Paul Kidd, of Wood Farm Road, Oxford, was jailed for ten months for the brutal assault of his partner Paula Traynor.

The 55-year old, Oxford Crown Court heard yesterday, went to Paula’s Wood Farm home drunk at 10.30pm on May 7.

An argument ensued when Miss Traynor accused him of having an affair before telling him to leave and sober up. When he refused police were called and he left.

He returned shortly afterwards, however, and when Miss Traynor refused to open her door he began kicking it in and hurling abuse at her.

He then barged inside when she relented and opened the door and went to the bedroom to find his clothing packed up in bin bags, which triggered him into a rage.

A statement read out to the court from Miss Traynor said: “He threw me onto the bed and started kneeing me in the privates.

“He then spat in my face and kept kneeing me. He said ‘I am not going to kill you but I really want to put my knee in your face.’ He said he was going to make sure no one would ever go near me again. It was so scary.”

While the attack went on Miss Traynor’s four-year old son was just metres away in another bedroom the court heard.

In jailing Kidd Judge Zoe Smith said: “Domestic violence is a serious offence. People should be safe in their own homes and safe from attack.”