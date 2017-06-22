ONE Oxford company has apologised and another has not after customers complained about the lack of air conditioning during this week’s heat wave.

An Oxford Bus Company driver called the Oxford Mail on Wednesday to complain that he had to spend eight hours on his bus in ‘37 degree heat’ with customers continually complaining to him.

He said the company chose not to have air conditioning on buses to save money, adding: “We’re all absolutely furious and we want it changed.”

Managing director Phil Southall confirmed that the firm had indeed chosen not to have air conditioning on most of its bus services – except for coaches and its Oxford Brookes University service – because of the cost.

He added: “In a large vehicle with numerous windows – and where doors are opening and closing frequently – it is virtually impossible to make more than a minor difference to the temperature. The primary issue for us is the lack of suitable products on the market.”

Home furnishing shop Dunelm Mill, meanwhile, did apologise for not having air conditioning at its store off Botley Road on Wednesday.

Shopper Bryony Newport, from Botley, called the Oxford Mail to say staff and customers had been sweltering in the oppressive heat.

Spokeswoman Laura Morland said yesterday: “We’d like to apologise to customers who experienced uncomfortably high temperatures. The air conditioning system was not working correctly and engineers are on site today to fix the problem.”