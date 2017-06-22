A VETERAN fundraiser who had her purse snatched in Gloucester Green has been inundated with support from the community.

Blackbird Leys resident Aurora ‘Irma’ James, who has devoted the past three decades to charity work for the Sailors’ Society, spoke of her fury in yesterday’s Oxford Mail after her purse, containing a photo of her late husband Eli, an important house key, cash and a sentimental card, was stolen in a distraction theft on Wednesday.

Since then the great-grandmother, a distinctive figure with her sailor’s hat and basket of memorabilia, has received a deluge of support from neighbours in Oxford, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Valley Police.

She said: “I’m still angry and it’s still an inconvenience but I’ve had a great amount of phone calls from friends.

“A friend came and dropped an envelope in with £20 towards the Sailors’ Society, and this bus driver came with his wife and daughter and dropped in with a card to say they were sorry, with some money in.”

Yesterday Mrs James visited Oxford Bus Company’s offices in Watlington Road and was given vouchers for a week’s worth of free travel.

She added: “On my way back I told two police officers what happened and one of them dropped £3 into the box.”

People in central Oxford are asked to keep an eye out in case the black purse is dumped by the thief.

The incident took place at 10am and the offender is described as thin, white and in his early 20s. Anyone with information should call police via 101.