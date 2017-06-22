POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Blackbird Leys, Oxford.

The incident took place in Skylark Place on Tuesday, June 20 between 6pm and 6.20pm.

Officers were called to the scene where the victim, a 21-year-old man, had sustained injuries to the chest.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

On Thursday police would not reveal any details about the offender or how the incident took place.

Investigating officer PC Stephanie Barras-Thompson, based at St Aldate’s police station, said: “We believe that the victim was known to the offender in this incident and I am appealing for anyone who has any information relating to it to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”